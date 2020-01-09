Longtime deferral for deployed military members lifted, paving the way for more blood donors at the CBBC

"It's the blood on the shelves that saves lives."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At a time where blood donations are so critical, updated guidance coming down from the FDA will allow for more more people who had not been able to donate blood to now help in the life-saving process.

"The big one was that if you lived in a military base for more than six months in certain cities, that has been lifted. So, if you were a military member, if you were a civilian, or an independent in certain cities, in such as Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Turkey from 1980 to 1996, that was a permanent deferral and that has been lifted completely, so that's huge," said Ashley Ramirez, a spokesperson for the Coastal Bend Blood Center.

"If you ever felt like, 'oh gosh, I wish I could donate but have been deferred permanently, and can't give back,' now is your opportunity to save lives! So that's pretty exciting."

The CBBC posted more about that deferral being lifted, as well as another year-long deferral that was reduced to now four months on the center's Facebook page. You can see the full post and learn more by clicking here.

Ramirez said she hopes more people will feel inspired and motivated to donate blood. The summer months tend to be slow in terms of donations as is, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought on a new set of challenges.

It's been a little more than a week since the devastating pipeline explosion near the city's port. In an interview on that Friday, Ramirez told 3News that due to the incident, their blood supply had been depleted.

Ramirez said after that -- "the community stepped up," however, the need for more donors remains.

"As always we want to remind the community it's not during just times like this in these horrific tragedies, it's every single day you are needed. It's the blood on the shelves that saves lives," Ramirez said. "We're headed into the Labor Day holiday weekend, and you know unfortunately, this is when we tend to see tragedies, and so we need to be prepared to have that blood on our shelves."

Ramirez explained whole blood has a shelf life of 42 days.

"A lot of people think that we store blood for a lifetime and that would be wonderful, right? That would be amazing, but that's not the case," Ramirez said. "For whole blood, you can come four times a year, every 56 days."

She said during the Labor Day holiday weekend, folks will have plenty of opportunities to donate blood at their mobile sites. While it's encouraged that you make an appointment beforehand, she said if you happen to see the donation site near you, you are welcome to come by and ask if you can donate.

To learn more about the blood and plasma donation (strongly encouraged if you are a recovered COVID-19 patient) process and other ways to get involved, click here to be taken to the CBBC's website.

Below is a list of the upcoming mobile sites along with the link to schedule an appointment for those locations.

Friday, September 4th:

- Best Buy, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. LINK: https://bit.ly/2QnF9Hx

- Kohl's (Hosted by Vets HS), noon - 7 p.m. LINK: https://bit.ly/3aIc6rI

Saturday, September 5th:

- Walmart in Alice, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., LINK: https://bit.ly/31rCK4T

- La Palmera Mall, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., LINK: https://bit.ly/3gnj8TO

- Best Buy, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., LINK: https://bit.ly/2FXoJDR

- Rev 4 Trev - Hooters, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., LINK: https://bit.ly/3hw9xeP

Sunday, September 6th:

- Walmart in Kingsville, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., LINK: https://bit.ly/2CC4cmS

- Walmart in Beeville, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., LINK: https://bit.ly/3b9KfAH

- La Palmera Mall, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., LINK: https://bit.ly/31A8XHe

Tuesday, September 8th:

- ResCare 8 a.m. - noon