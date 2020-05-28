CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the former Mayor of Robstown, Villarreal died this afternoon after a long illness. Villarreal was an Air Force Veteran and served in Vietnam.
Among his many jobs at the courthouse, he worked in the Nueces County District Attorney's office before becoming a County Commissioner for Precinct 3. He was 75-years-old.
