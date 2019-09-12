CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at Ed Hicks Imports consider themselves family members, and on Monday the company showed their appreciation for some loyal members.

IT Specialist Joe Menchaca, Service Advisor Avelino Rodriguez, and service technicians Eric Juarez and Eric Stern have each been with the company for 10 years. On Monday they received Rolex watches as a show of appreciation.

Lupe Flores has been with the Hicks company for 30 years and received a large contribution to his 401K.

Charlie Hicks said it's a way to show employees they are valued.

"We're truly a family business, but these people we have working for us, these team members, they've become part of our family to us, and there's nothing more exciting than to recognize them today," Hicks said.

The group then celebrated with a holiday luncheon before getting back to work.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: