Longtime Kingsville Police Chief Rick Torres placed on paid administrative leave

Kingsville City Manager Mark McLaughlin said outside counsel has been hired to investigate the accusations, although it is currently unknown what those are.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville City Manager Mark McLaughlin confirmed to 3NEWS that longtime Kingsville Police Chief Rick Torres has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. 

"He has rights, as does the accuser, and there is a due process that affords protections for both during the investigation. I expect findings, most likely, early the week of the 24th," he said.

McLaughlin said outside counsel has been hired to investigate the accusations, although it is currently unknown what those are.

One of the departments commanders has been placed in charge of the department until the investigation has been resolved. 

This is a developing story. Follow 3NEWS for more information as it becomes available.

