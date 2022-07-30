Longtime South Texas leader Loyd Neal passes away, county judge says

Neal was Mayor of Corpus Christi from 1997-2005. He was then Nueces County Judge from 2006-2018.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales posted to social media today that former judge Loyd Neal has passed away.

"Our family’s deepest condolences to the Neal family on the passing of former Mayor and County Judge Loyd Neal," Canales wrote on Facebook. "His contributions were many to our community and his impact felt in any room."

"I will forever remember him swearing me in as a new Port Commissioner as well as handing me the keys to the office as Nueces County Judge. He gave me a gift of painting the office for me," Canales said. The room was painted solid maroon due to Neal's known love of the Aggies.

"We were affiliated with different parties, styles and philosophies, but we shared a love for a great county and the passion for advocating for our military and veterans. He will be missed by his Nueces County family," Canales said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.

