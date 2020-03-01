KINGSVILLE, Texas — Faculty and staff at Texas A&M University-Kingsville are mourning the loss of one of their own.

The University confirmed Thursday night that longtime physics Professor Dr. Lionel Hewett and his wife, Helen, both died as a result of an accident on Monday.

Currently, the University is not commenting on the nature or location of the accident.

Hewett joined the university in 1964 and has been teaching physics for over 55 years. Services for the couple are still pending.

