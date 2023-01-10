Looking for a scare? Fright Night Haunted House preparing to take place in 100-year-old hotel this year

This year the house will be taking its inspiration from some of the latest horror films.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some people may opt to visit their nearest pumpkin patch or watch their favorite scary movies to celebrate the Halloween season. But for those that are looking for a scare that is more up close and personal, a haunted house may be just what they are looking for.

Owner of Fright Night Haunted House, Brandon Gonzalez, is carrying on the legacy of Fright Night after his parents started it Corpus Christi 40 years ago. He says the fact that the event is set in a hotel from over 100 years ago is what sets it apart from the rest.

"It’s not like we’re in a shopping center or we’re in a new building. This is literally a scary place on its own. A lot of this stuff was here when we bought the hotel," Gonzalez said.



The hotel still has some of its original doors, hardware and props that are used in Fright Night's sets. The original metal bars cover the windows that have since been boarded up to keep the haunted house as dark as possible. Gonzalez says the hotel's original structures add to the haunted house's fear factor.



"This hotel was built in 1905. It’s 13-room hotel in downtown Corpus Christi. You don’t have to put anything in the hotel to make it scary," he said.

While the century old hotel stands scary on its own, to cover the 10,000 square feet of that space, Gonzalez says that the work for the haunted house starts months before October rolls around.

"We start every year in May. We’ll start building. We’ll start carrying out, building new scenes. We do two or three rooms a year, but it takes a while because we do all the body molds," he said.

"Exorcist, The Nun... A Saw movie came out. We have a lot of those scenes from the movies. When you walk through, you’ll be walking through some of the real movie sets," Gonzalez said.





