Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A memorial service was held at Sherrill Park to commemorate the sacrifice of a Corpus Christi Coast Guard flight crew lost in the line of duty 45 years ago.

On Sept. 21, 1973, the crew of HU-16 Albatross responded to a search and rescue just east of the Port Aransas jetties. As the crew began dropping parachute flares for a search helicopter joining in the rescue, a fire broke out in the cabin forcing the pilot to ditch. The smoke of the fire incapacitated the entire crew, and all were lost.

Tracy Pledger, the daughter of crew member Petty Officer 2nd class John P. Pledger, was taken in by a family in Utah to live.

Pledger's first visit to Corpus Christi was Friday since her father was killed.

"Even though it was 45 years ago, it was so long ago, it's what I've lived with all of my life, but this coming year it just makes it feel like it's just happening. I feel like this is the funeral I never got to go to," Pledger said.

Pledger was part of the crew of six who were lost on that fateful day.

