Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Fireworks celebrations on New Year's Eve spooked many neighborhood pets this year, leaving their owners to take to social media in hopes of finding them.

It appeared to work for many pet owners across the Coastal Bend, including one who was looking for quite a large pet.

Edith Trotman was on a quest Wednesday morning.

"I don't know where he could've gotten out," Trotman said.

She was searching for Rowdy, her mustang. He went missing on New Year's Day from her property in Sinton, Texas.

Trotman said the horse's disappearance comes just days after her other horse, Bandita, passed away.

"He mourned her. He cried for her, and now I just don't know it happened," Trotman said.

Trotman rescued Rowdy three years ago after finding him in deplorable conditions.

"I had a connection with him right away," Trotman said. "I knew he was going to be my horse."

Distraught about her lost horse, Trotman took to social media on Wednesday to get the word out. It turned out hundreds of people across the Coastal Bend were doing the same -- posting "lost pet" ads on Facebook pages and independent websites.

"You don't have to find a copy machine, so this is really quick and it's out there instantly and it helps return pets a lot faster," said Sharon Ray with the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Ray said they are seeing the success of those kinds of ads on social media.

"It's successful. It's wonderful. I'm constantly seeing people connecting with each other within hours of an animal being loose," Ray said.

Thankfully that was the case for Trotman. Hours after getting the word out on social media, Rowdy was found on a nearby property safe and sound.

