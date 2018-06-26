What sounded like an explosion on the U.S.S. Lexington Museum caused a bit of panic and reaction on Twitter Tuesday, and it was all due to a pipe that burst on the hangar deck.

Operations at the Lexington were back to normal as of noon.

Officials said a three-four inch pipe burst and spilled water onto the floor of the deck. It was loud, but everyone was okay and the museum remained open.

