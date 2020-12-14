Loud noise heard from 'un-manned' rig off Padre Island coast Sunday afternoon

You may have heard a loud noise Sunday afternoon from an 'un-manned' rig off the Padre Island coast that is under repair for a leak that happened in September.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you live on Padre Island near Bob Hall Pier you may have heard a loud noise Sunday afternoon.

The loud noise came from an 'un-manned' rig off the Padre Island coast that is currently under repair for a leak that happened in September.



The noise resulted from pressure that was released while conducting diagnostics on the well.

According to Magellan E&P the owners and operators of the well believe that the noise and pressure are contained and plugged this evening.

