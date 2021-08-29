Louisiana evacuees concerned about damage, family as they follow Hurricane Ida coverage from Southeast Texas

One Louisiana couple said while storms are common for their area, one of this magnitude does not come around often.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Some Louisiana evacuees drove for hours to get to Beaumont in hopes to find shelter ahead of Hurricane Ida, that made landfall as a strong Category 4 Sunday morning, with wind speeds up to 150 mph.

Roger and Gloria Champine said it took them a little more than four hours to make it from Morgan City, Louisiana, to Beaumont Saturday morning. They found much appreciated shelter at the Avid hotel.

The Champines have been following hurricane coverage from Southeast Texas, and said while they are fortunate to have found shelter, they had trouble falling asleep Saturday night due to thoughts of Hurricane Ida bearing down on their hometown.

The couple has lived in Morgan City their whole lives and said these storms have become a part of life down by the Gulf Coast. A storm of this magnitude, however, does not come around very often, and the Champines are worried about how much damage they might return to.

“It’s one of those facts of life, you know, you're not going to come out in the end if you get a major devastation because it's hard to recoup,” Roger Champine said. “We left cases of pictures back home that you'll never replace if you lost them, so stuff like that.”

The Champines also said they are concerned for loved ones back home who decided to ride it out. They evacuated with some family, but still have relatives back in Morgan City and Baton Rouge, whom they have been keeping in contact with.

The couple estimates they probably will not be able to go back home until Wednesday at the earliest. While the Champines fear the aftermath, they said they are grateful to be safe and out of harm’s way.