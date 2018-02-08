Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Is it an apparition or just a smudge on the glass?

A recent visitor took pictures of what he believes was a ghost while he was visiting the U.S.S. Lexington Museum this weekend.

"In the background when we were looking at the pictures when we got back to the condo, it looks pretty much exactly like a soldier. It was a silhouette," Will Smith said.

Smith and his family lives in Louisiana and because his late father served aboard the Lexington during WWII, he wanted to see the ship that he had heard about all his life. He didn't expect to see a ghost in his family photos.

"That was like something that was there. There was something on the glass," Smith said. "Or maybe like a vapor or something that was making that reflection. Or there was something behind it. There's nothing there. That's a clear figure."

Will sent some of his pictures to Lexington officials and 3News asked those who work aboard the ship what they thought of the report.

"Mostly there're unaccounted for voices or footsteps or doors closing. The normal. Very seldom do we get a sighting," tour guide Bill Miller said. "I'm not here to dispute his claim. I believe he feels very valid in his claim."

Museum Director and former Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi Commander Steve Banta said they investigate reports of strange happenings.

"They got separated from their tour group and they're down below, and a very nice gentleman in period costume helped them find their way back onto the route," Banta said. "And the thing is, we don't have volunteers in those areas that are wearing period costumes."

Smith's father, who served as a radio man aboard the Lexington, died this past November. Smith said a ghost their tour guide mentioned had a connection to his dad.

"The main ghost they talk about, his name is Charlie on the ship. My dad's name was Charlie," Smith said.

Smith said after his experience what he saw was, in a way, comforting.

"Seeing that my dad just passed away and served on the Lexington, that would be pretty awesome if that was him," Smith said.

