Love was born this Valentine's Day: Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area welcomes newborn

Proud parents, Cassandra Sheen and Drake Moody-Denney welcomed newborn baby Dakoda this Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Love was born in a new way as the Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area welcomed 10 new babies into the world.

3News was informed that Dakoda is the first girl born on her dad's side in more than 100 years.

