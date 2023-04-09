Despite rain brought by Tropical Storm Harold, low lake-levels close Lake Corpus Christi boat ramp

Record-breaking heat, lack of rain combine to keep Coastal Bend under drought conditions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many enjoyed the Labor Day weekend at some of the different lakes South Texas has to offer.

However, if Lake Corpus Christi was one of those places, visitors may have noticed a few changes.



Drought conditions have caused certain boating ramps to close this summer.



Texas Parks and Wildlife Park Ranger Amber Hullum said those closures were necessary at Lake Corpus Christi.



"We had to close down the Opposum Bend boat ramp about a month ago because the lake levels got too low,” she said. “But we have two boat ramps here at Lake Corpus Christi State Park: We have the Opposum Bend boat ramp, which is right behind me, and then off in the distance on the other side of the lake we have our Mesquite boat ramp."





Below-average rainfall, accompanied by record-breaking heat is to blame for lake levels being lower than usual.

As the water surface temperature gets warmer, the chances of water evaporating faster increase.

However, Tropical Storm Harold brought much-needed rain to the Coastal Bend to help replenish those lake levels.

"47.8 percent at this time last year, and currently, it's at 57 percent,” she said. “So, we actually (have) a little bit higher lake levels today than we were at this point last year."



As the summer heat starts to slow down and future rain chances rise, that is when lake levels have greater chances of returning back to normal.

