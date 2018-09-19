Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said that the red tide conditions seem to be going away.

On Tuesday water samples from Mustang Island, Packery Channel, and Bob Hall Pier all showed low concentrations of the toxic algae bloom.

Toxic algae bloom causes fish kills and can affect people in the area with asthma or other respiratory issues.

Currently, there have been no reports of people with breathing problems in the area leaving officials to believe the red tide may have gone away for now.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII