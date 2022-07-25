Low water levels at Lake Corpus Christi make for dangerous swimming conditions

Larry Wayne Ebner was able to save his son, but was unable to remove himself from the structure under the water that was holding him in place.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tragedy took place over the weekend which has officials pushing the need for extra caution when out on the water.

Larry Wayne Ebner was visiting from Elmendorf, Texas with his children when he fatally drowned. His family told 3NEWS Ebner was wade fishing with his children when he began to succumb to the water.

Family members said Ebner's 13-year-old son was trying to help his father when he started going under as well. That's when Ebner pushed him to safety, where his other family members could grab the teen and bring him to shore.

"I cant imagine if I was having to bury the father of my children and my son right now, I wouldn't be able to handle that," said family member Victoria Ascevedo.

With water levels under 50% at Lake Corpus Christi, some of the underwater structures are starting to resurface. Officials with Texas Parks and Wildlife said those structures can pose dangers to swimmers.

"With the lake levels dropping we are seeing more debris, stuff we don't normally see being exposed," said Lerrin Johnson, Game Warden for Texas Parks and Wildlife. "Rebar, concrete pilings, old road parts, people really need to be cautious while in the water whether it's wading in or on a boat."

Johnson said that they respond to drownings every year at Lake Corpus Christi and strongly urge the use of life jackets.

The biggest thing about water is have something with you that floats," Johnson said. "You never know, you might be a good swimmer, but you never know what's going to happen."

Johnson adds that due to drownings over the years, at Lake Corpus Christi the park has added additional signage and installed life saving floatation devices to help in a crisis.

"These ring bouees, bystanders on the beach can grab and throw out to them if they see someone on the beach in distress," Johnson said. "They are throughout the park, it's great initiative the park has started.

According to Johnson, there are plans to create a rental system where visitors can check out life jackets if they don't have one of their own.

