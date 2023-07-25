Lozano Golf Course undergoes $4M makeover, hopes to bring night golf to the Coastal Bend

The upgrades include fixing drainage issues, expanding their driving range and bringing night golfing to the Coastal Bend.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Lozano Golf Course is in the process of receiving a major makeover.

Back in April, the course announced they would be putting $4 million into upgrading it.

The upgrades include fixing drainage issues, expanding their driving range and bringing night golfing to the Coastal Bend. Golf Director Jay Monte said they are currently contouring the course.

"We have moved a ton of dirt. I mean a ton of dirt, there is lots of light poles going up. A lot of irrigation work so everything drains properly. It's almost unrecognizable to the people who have played the course before," he said.

Monte said they are thrilled to introduce night golf to the Corpus Christi area.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!