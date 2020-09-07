Lt. Edward F, Day II, appointed as Bishop Police Department’s new Chief of Police

Chief Edward Day has 14 years of law enforcement experience. Chief Edward day served as a Texas Peace Officer and is an honorably discharged U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. When in the Marine Corps Chief Edward Day served two combat tours in Iraq.

Chief Edward Day’s goal is “to ensure the City of Bishop Police Department is a professional, accountable, and transparent law enforcement agency, that is able to effectively and efficiently reduce crime and enhance public safety, through innovative and proactive law enforcement technologies and practices. While also continuously striving to build strong bonds of trust and partnership with the community and the citizens we serve.”