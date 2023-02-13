Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick picks priority bills for this Texas legislative session

Patrick is keeping a focus on property tax relief, improving the power grid and teacher pay raises.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work continues in the 88th Texas Legislature in Austin, as lawmakers now start to focus on bills that will get immediate attention.

Those are the bills that typically have the best chance of passing, but that doesn’t mean they have everyone’s support.

During each legislative session, thousands of bills are filed.

The Lt. Governor, in this case, Dan Patrick, then lists the top 30 that will get priority attention in the Senate. It is Patrick who decides which legislation will make it to the governor’s desk.

Patrick is keeping a focus on property tax relief, improving the power grid and teacher pay raises.

In addition, there are bills dealing with school safety, creating a mandatory 10-year prison sentence for criminals committing a crime with a gun, and expanding mental health care beds across the state.

Patrick is also siding with Gov. Greg Abbott in including Senate Bill 17, which bans the use of diversity, equity and Inclusion policies in higher education.

On the House side, it’s something that concerns Texas House District 113 Congresswoman Rhetta Bowers.

“It is very insulting that they would want to further attack people of color and communities of color and try to erase what we've done, and really insulting that it would come out during Black History Month," she said.

And then there’s the push for a more conservative social agenda.

Senate Bills 12-15 would ban children’s exposure to drag shows, end gender modification in children and restrict transgender student athletes from participating in college sports.

President of Pride Corpus Christi Johnathan Swindle said that he anticipated the political landscape change.

“We've seen a lot of what occurred in Florida last year, and we really knew, or felt in our hearts, that we were going to see Texas mimic a lot of that," he said.

Swindle said it confirms that the state is moving in a more restrictive direction.

“Through a lot of these laws and the narrative that they produce, it really causes a lot of harm, both in our schools and in our society, and it projects a negative view of who is LGBTQIA+. What does that mean and what is that community actually driving to do?," he said.

Swindle said that they will continue to do what they have always done – adapt and adjust.

