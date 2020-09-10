Lubbock man dies after family is swept from Packery Channel's North Jetty, rescued from rough waters

One lifeguard had to be taken to the hospital for treatment following the rescue.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man in his 60s died just before noon Friday after he and his family were swept off the North Jetty at Packery Channel.

It was just before 11 a.m. when the family, who were visiting from Lubbock, Texas, were reportedly standing at the end of the North Jetty and were swept over the railing and into the rough waters by a wave.

Lifeguards rushed to the family's aid. Many of them, including a female lifeguard, suffered injuries during the ordeal.

Log into Facebook | Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

According to first responders, the 60-year-old male had water in his lungs and had suffered trauma from striking the jetties. They administered CPR until an ambulance could arrive to pick up him. He died en route to Bay Area Hospital.

The female lifeguard who was injured was also taken by ambulance for treatment.

First responders told 3News that many who visit from outside the area are not aware how dangerous the waters can be, especially when there is tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico.