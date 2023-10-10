Celebrity sighting Tuesday will have Gen Z doing jazz squares all the way to CCIA

'High School Musical' star stops in Corpus Christi on his way to help A&M-Kingsville celebrate Homecoming Week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "High School Musical" star Lucas Grabeel -- aka Ryan Evans -- was far from the halls of East High, flying into Corpus Christi International Airport on Tuesday.

The actor is in town for Texas A&M University - Kingsville's Homecoming Week presentation of "High School Musical," taking place at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Jones Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The free event is open to students and community members alike.

The event is being sponsored by Student Engagement and Campus Life, who also is hosting singer Stoney LaRue at 8 p.m. on Friday at Mesquite Grove.

Grabeel starred in the "High School Musical" movies and series as Ryan Evans, twin brother of Sharpay Evans, who was played by Ashley Tisdale.

And he isn't the only famous face to be spotted in the CCIA halls, lately -- actor Danny Trejo was also seen there at the end of September on his way to a fundraiser at the Boys & Girls Club of Alice.

Mucho gusto, Lucas, and welcome to Corpus Christi.

