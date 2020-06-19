CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Lucky Libra Lounge in Corpus Christi is holding what they hope will become an annual celebration for Juneteenth. The event accepted donations for school supplies, food, water and clothes to help the community.

Vernon Duhart is the owner of the Lounge; he said he wants everybody to come together in celebration.

"Juneteenth, ya know its always been unique for me cause as an African American," Duhart said. "What we're trying to get the concept is, I know it's 'Black Lives Matter,' we're trying to get the concept of 'All Lives Matter.' Everybody come together, not just a certain nationality. All of us come together to celebrate Juneteenth."

