CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at the School of Science and Technology in Corpus Christi had a special guest visit them on Wednesday.

Diana Lopez, the author of "Lucky Luna" and the novelization of "Coco," visited students at the School of Science and Technology to speak with them about her book and also teach them about Dia de los Muertos and how it's celebrated.

Lopez said she enjoys speaking with young children at their schools because it gets them thinking about writing and reading at an early age.

"Having the opportunity to go to schools and talk to young people. Especially the schools in Corpus Christi, because this is my hometown. This is the city I write about. I hope it's serving to inspire them," Lopez said.

Lopez's visit on Wednesday was part of Literacy Day, which is part of the school's spirit week and Red Ribbon Week.

