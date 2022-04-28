LULAC Council host annual banquet to honor outstanding members of the community

This year the council honored individuals who exemplified leadership in emergency response, law enforcement and health care

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The League of United Latin American Citizens(LULAC) Council # 1 hosted its 25th annual Outstanding Community Leadership Banquet Thursday night.

It's been two years since the council has gotten to host the banquet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year the council honored individuals who exemplified leadership in emergency response, law enforcement and health care, and kept the community informed and safe.

"The mission of LULAC Council #1 has always been to be a voice for the voiceless," said LULAC President Nick Adame. "So what we do transcends gender, race, age, and orientation. So LULAC in general is for everybody."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.