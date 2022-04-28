LULAC Council host annual banquet to honor outstanding members of the community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The League of United Latin American Citizens(LULAC) Council # 1 hosted its 25th annual Outstanding Community Leadership Banquet Thursday night.
It's been two years since the council has gotten to host the banquet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year the council honored individuals who exemplified leadership in emergency response, law enforcement and health care, and kept the community informed and safe.
"The mission of LULAC Council #1 has always been to be a voice for the voiceless," said LULAC President Nick Adame. "So what we do transcends gender, race, age, and orientation. So LULAC in general is for everybody."
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- What would you do? Video footage from southside carwash shows man recording woman without her knowledge
- Hamlin Fountain & Gifts set to close after 62 years of business
- Spanish explorer traveling the world by Jet Ski makes stop in Rockport
- Brandon Portillo, man accused of causing crash that killed CCPD officer, found guilty
- Purple flag warning still in effect, venomous sea life poses threat to beachgoers
- Rare sea slugs called blue dragons wash up near Bob Hall Pier
- Runoffs: Here are some things to keep in mind for upcoming elections in May
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.