Prices for lumber have increased dramatically

The National Association of Homebuilders has estimated that the price for lumber right now is going to add at least $24,000 to the price of a new single-family home.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — US wood production just hit a 13-year high, but the bad news is prices for wood are up some 170-percent since the coronavirus pandemic began.

While lumberyards are turning out wood at record rates, they are still months behind on orders. And on top of that -- prices have gone through the roof for wood.

"A lot of them are not going to be canceling they’re going to keep going and they’re going to figure out a way to make it work steel studs on the interior maybe some concrete block on the outside," Bryan Bracht with Builders First Source said.



