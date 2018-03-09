CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Nueces County Democratic Part welcomed Lupe Valdez back to Corpus Christi Sunday.

Valdez is the Democratic nominee for Texas governor in the 2018 election.

The American law official served as sheriff of Dallas County from 2005 to last year.

At Sunday's campaign, Valdez said if she was elected, she wants to focus on health care and education.

"I'm the eighth child of migrant workers," Valdez said. "And because of a quality public education, I was able to have doors open up for me that otherwise would have never been opened. I want to provide that same opportunity for everyday Texans."

Valdez and incumbent Greg Abbott will go head-to-head in this year's election on Nov. 6.

