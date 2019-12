CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — La Palmera announced Thursday that specialty retailer LUSH would join the lineup of stores at the mall.

LUSH uses 100% vegetarian products for hair, face and body, including bath bombs, bubble bars, reusable knot-wraps, shower gels, and body lotion.

According to La Palmera, LUSH is slated to open the spring of 2020 and will be located between Francesca's and Hollister Co.

