CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Luther Jones Elementary School put their science skills to the test Wednesday during the annual science fair.

Students from pre-k through 5th grade participated in Wednesday's science fair. The top two in each grade level will be entered into the district science fair.

3News Meteorologist Alan Holt had the honor of serving as a judge!

"This is where science starts. Hopefully the winners, even the ones who aren't successful, it will help them think about what to do better next time and then think of new problems and new solutions," 3News Meteorologist Alan Holt said.

"Our scholars appreciate the feedback, and we're really happy and grateful for all of the judges," assistant principal Louisa Gallardo said.

Wednesday's winners will move on to the district science fair, which starts in January.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: