SAN ANTONIO — This Labor Day, Lyft will help Corpus Christi celebrate responsibly by providing $50,000 in free rides across the Lone Star State.

These rides are part of Lyft’s commitment to reduce drinking and driving through its Ride Smart TX program, launched in May over Cinco de Mayo and recently activated over the 4th of July.

Texans can claim their free Lyft ride (up to $10 discount) here or by applying code RIDESMARTLD in the Lyft app. The offer is valid August 31 at 12 p.m. through September 3 at 11:59 p.m. and cannot be combined with any other offer. There is a limited quantity available, and one per person.

“Labor Day festivities create a busy weekend for San Antonio roads,” Janet Peavy, Market Manager for Lyft San Antonio said. “Data shows that 36 percent of Labor Day weekend fatalities involved an alcohol-impaired driver, and Lyft is committed to doing our part to combat this statistic and encourage responsible choices through our Ride Smart TX program.”

For further details on the Ride Smart TX program, Lyft’s blog post is accessible here.

