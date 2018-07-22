CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — This weekend, Joe Martinez, owner of Mac's Barbecue watched as the walls of his old restaurant were torn down.

The barbecue joint caught on fire in September of 2016 and was never reopened.

Now, Martinez says a mobile restaurant will stand in its place.

In the long run Martinez plans to have another brick and mortar barbecue restaurant.

