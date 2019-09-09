CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News received an update Monday on needed upgrades and repairs to the Nueces County Jail, including repairs to the elevators, air conditioning and heating units.

"They're doing some evaluation to determine structurally, you know, what's wrong with the existing conditions of the building," Nueces County Engineer Juan Pimentel said.

According to Pimentel, the team is also looking at the aesthetics of the building to determine the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.

While residents can see crumbling tiles of the 10-story structure, Pimentel said the group would be looking at all County buildings that might be in need of repair. 3News was informed that several repair and upgrade projects would be underway.

"We have a new company here. They're coming in, doing some evaluations. They've already repaired two of the elevators that were down. They kept running. It's kind of like a car, you know. You fix something, and something else happens," Pimentel said.

In the process of being replaced are giant chillers which are responsible for keeping the County Courthouse cool. The chillers have been needing to be replaced for years.

The final phase of the McKenzie Annex expansion is also set to be completed.

The roof of the courthouse will be repaired as will the completion of the A.D.A. requirements. A.D.A. requirements include upgrading the east parking lot and the Leopard and Lipan Street parking lots.

The parking lot work will not begin until the first part of 2020.

