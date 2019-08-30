CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a four-day trial, a man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual assault.

Joel Gonzalez, a maintenance worker, was found guilty Friday of sexually assaulting a tenant while he was on the job. Prosecutors said he assaulted the tenant when they called for help with a rodent problem in their building.

During the four-day trial the victim also spoke with prosecutors on the case.

Gonzales pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted a 10-year sentence.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: