Traffic Alert: Major accident at the 4900 block of Everhart Road

AEP is on scene with traffic delays expected to last several hours.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers are being asked to avoid the 4900 block of Everhart Road as a major accident involving down power lines caused a road shut down.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Everhart Road between Mount Vernon Drive and McArdle Road will be shut down for several hours.

The Corpus Christi Police Department are asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route as AEP is on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with 3NEWS for updates.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT WITH ROAD CLOSURE Officers are working a major traffic accident involving downed power lines at the... Posted by Corpus Christi Police Department on Sunday, September 3, 2023

