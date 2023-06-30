CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major accident has shut down Hwy. 361, the main thoroughfare between Corpus Christi and Port Aransas.
Nueces County Emergency Services No. 2 posted the notice to its Facebook page Friday evening.
The accident is on Hwy. 361 and Mariners Drive, near where the Corpus Christi and Port Aransas city limits meet, the post states.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. 3NEWS will update this story as soon as information is available.
