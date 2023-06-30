x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Major accident closes northbound, southbound lanes of Hwy. 361

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Credit: KIII TV

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major accident has shut down Hwy. 361, the main thoroughfare between Corpus Christi and Port Aransas.

Nueces County Emergency Services No. 2 posted the notice to its Facebook page Friday evening.

The accident is on Hwy. 361 and Mariners Drive, near where the Corpus Christi and Port Aransas city limits meet, the post states.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. 3NEWS will update this story as soon as information is available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Related Articles

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

More Videos

In Other News

Hwy. 77 closed at Hwy. 44 in Robstown because of major accident

Before You Leave, Check This Out