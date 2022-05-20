HALO flight responds to major accident in Live Oak County

BEEVILLE, Texas — HALO flight responded to a major accident in Live Oak County early Friday morning.
The accident happened on Highway 59 just inside Live Oak County. The Beeville Fire Department asked drivers to find an alternate route as the highway was shut down in both directions so HALO flight could land.
Video from the scene shows multiple first responders on the scene.
No other information is known at this time. We will post updates here as they are received.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Kingsville toddler orders 30+ cheeseburgers while mom isn't looking
- Nueces County criminal backlog: Cases outpacing resources to prosecute
- Corpus Christi's 'superhero' neighborhood getting online recognition
- TROPICAL UPDATE: Pre-season life in the Caribbean?
- Here's is everything you need to know to vote early in the May 24 primary runoff election
- Flint Hills Corpus Christi East among refineries that polluted above federal limit on cancer-causing benzene last year, report found
- City of Corpus Christi ask the public to begin conserving water
- Corpus Christi is the state's top Gulf Coast destination
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.