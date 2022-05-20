HALO flight responds to major accident in Live Oak County

The accident happened early Friday morning on Highway 59 just inside Live Oak County.

BEEVILLE, Texas — HALO flight responded to a major accident in Live Oak County early Friday morning.

The accident happened on Highway 59 just inside Live Oak County. The Beeville Fire Department asked drivers to find an alternate route as the highway was shut down in both directions so HALO flight could land.

Video from the scene shows multiple first responders on the scene.

No other information is known at this time. We will post updates here as they are received.

