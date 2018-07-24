CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi Police are shutting down a section of FM 624 at East Riverview Drive, that's near FM 1889 following a major traffic accident.

Police and Medics are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a smaller vehicle. Police say the roadway has been completely closed during the investigation. One person has been removed from the small vehicle, crews are working to rescue another person.

3News has a crew on the scene, we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

