CCPD: One dead after being hit by car on Weber Rd.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Update: Weber Rd. has reopened in all directions.
Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department have shut down a portion of Weber Rd. after a man died in a pedestrian accident.
The department tweeted that Weber Rd. from Bratton to WOW Rd. will be closed in both directions until further notice.
The accident happened just before 6 a.m., police said.
Traffic is being diverted, but please find an alternate route if you planned on going through this area.
The driver was uninjured and is not facing any charges, according to police.
Stay with 3News for updates ad they are received.
