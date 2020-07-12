CCPD: One dead after being hit by car on Weber Rd.

The accident happened just before 6 a.m. The driver is not facing any charges, according to police.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Update: Weber Rd. has reopened in all directions.

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department have shut down a portion of Weber Rd. after a man died in a pedestrian accident.

The department tweeted that Weber Rd. from Bratton to WOW Rd. will be closed in both directions until further notice.

Officers are working a major traffic accident on the 6800 block of Weber. All northbound and southbound traffic on Weber from Bratton to WOW will be shut down until further notice. All traffic will be diverted, please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/ErxqEAtGCe — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) December 7, 2020

The accident happened just before 6 a.m., police said.

Traffic is being diverted, but please find an alternate route if you planned on going through this area.

The driver was uninjured and is not facing any charges, according to police.

Stay with 3News for updates ad they are received.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.