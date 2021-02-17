Major bridges closed again due to icy conditions, travel discouraged

TxDOT has shut down the Harbor Bridge, Crosstown Expressway and Highway 358 (SPID).

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More ice on the roadways has led TxDOT to again shut down major bridges across the Coastal Bend.

Due to renewed icing, US 181 to Portland (Harbor Bridge), State Highway 286 (Crosstown) and State Highway 358 (SPID) have been shut down this morning.

The Joe Fulton Corridor and JFK Causeway are open, but travel is discouraged.

You can use DriveTexas.org to see all of the closures across the state.

Due to renewed icing, Corpus Christi roads being shut down: US 181 to Portland, Joe Fulton Corridor; SH 286 (Crosstown), SH 358 (SPID). TxDOT crews monitoring and treating as weather allows. Please stay off the roads. pic.twitter.com/INoCEB9R3F — TxDOT Corpus Christi (@TxDOT_Corpus) February 17, 2021

3News has learned the Joe Fulton Corridor is still open.

TxDOT crews say they are monitoring the situation and we will post updates here as they are received.

