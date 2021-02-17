Major bridges closed again due to icy conditions, travel discouraged

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More ice on the roadways has led TxDOT to again shut down major bridges across the Coastal Bend.
Due to renewed icing, US 181 to Portland (Harbor Bridge), State Highway 286 (Crosstown) and State Highway 358 (SPID) have been shut down this morning.
The Joe Fulton Corridor and JFK Causeway are open, but travel is discouraged.
You can use DriveTexas.org to see all of the closures across the state.
3News has learned the Joe Fulton Corridor is still open.
TxDOT crews say they are monitoring the situation and we will post updates here as they are received.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- COVID-19 vaccine in the Coastal Bend: Everything you need to know
- LIST: School closures in the Coastal Bend due to inclement weather
- Warming centers available in Corpus Christi during this weekend's freezing weather
- AEP: Outages in Corpus Christi expected to continue through Tuesday, possibly Wednesday