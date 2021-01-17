x
Major brush fire burns over 1,000 acres of ranch land in Duval County Saturday night

A major brush fire in South Texas burned 1,200 acres of ranch land in Duval County on Saturday night.

The images below show the major fire, courtesy of the Alice Echo News Journal.

According to the Echo, there were about 60 firefighters from several different fire departments in the area battling the fire along highway 359.

The Duval County Sheriff says it all started when someone who was burning trash in a barrel left it unattended.

When he came back, that fire was out of control. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

