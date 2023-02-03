One hospitalized after major crash involving tractor-trailer, which shut down portion of FM 665

The tractor-trailer came close to hitting a house after the crash. We have a crew on scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

PETRONILA, Texas — A major crash has shut down a portion of FM 665 between FM 892 and CR 69 in Petronila.

An 18-wheeler collided with a truck and then came to a rest near a house in the area just after 9 a.m. One person was rushed to the hospital, according to Sgt. Casarez with Texas DPS. No details were given on what caused the accident.

HAZMAT crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department were called in to clean up about 100 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled from the tractor-trailer after the crash.

We have a crew on scene and will post updates here as they are received.