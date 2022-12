Roads in the area of Hwy. 285 and US Hwy. 77 are still blocked as crews work to clear the wreckage.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major vehicle accident near Hwy. 285 and US Hwy. 77 west of Riviera resulted in one person dead Tuesday night.

Officers on scene told 3NEWS that the accident was the result of a head-on collision with another vehicle. Multiple people were also injured in the accident.

Roads in the area of Texas Hwy. 285 and US Hwy. 77 are still blocked as crews work to clear the wreckage.