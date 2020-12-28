Multiple HALO Flights landing at major crash on Highway 77 south of Ricardo, DPS officials say

Officials say eight people have been involved in a major crash.

RICARDO, Texas — Two vehicles were involved in a major crash on northbound Highway 77 just south of Ricardo, officials with the DPS said.

The crash involves eight people, officials said, and multiple HALO Flights are landing to transport some of the patients to CHRISTUS Spohn - Shoreline.

Northbound Highway 77 is completely shut down to allow for the helicopters to land.

Ground ambulances are transporting other patients to area hospitals.

This is a breaking news situation and we have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 3News for updates.

