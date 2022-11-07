Major crash shuts down eastbound lanes of SPID

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of SPID between Rodd Field and Paul Jones exits, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.
The eastbound lanes are closed so that crews can clean up the wreckage.
No other information is known at this time. Stay with 3NEWS for updates as they are received
