Major crash shuts down southbound lanes of I37 near Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash has shut down the southbound lanes of I37 near Calallen, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Both southbound lanes are closed and will be for several hours so crews can clean up the wreckage.

All traffic is being directed to get off the highway at exit 16. Officials ask that drivers find an alternate route if possible.

No other information is known at this time. Stay with 3NEWS for updates as they are received.

Officers are working a major traffic crash at the 14500 block of I-37 SB. All lanes of travel will be shut down for cleanup for a few hours. All traffic will be directed to use Exit 16. Please find an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/e9PQ57D1zE — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) July 3, 2022

