Major donation provides laptops to foster children, bridging the digital divide in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Corpus Christi, its estimated that more than 10,000 students do not have access to the internet or even a computer at home.

A major donation is helping kids in the foster system ensure they have the tools they need to help them grow and find success in the classroom.

These days, having a computer is no longer a luxury but a necessity for kids to learn and grow in the digital world. That was something we saw firsthand during the pandemic and the need that is out there.

On Thursday, 75 kids were gifted their very own laptops, something Foster Angels of South Texas Executive Director Hilary Jackson said helps spread much-needed resources.

"They're going to local kids in foster care who don't have the resources to ask or purchase one themselves," she said.

AT&T and Human I-T worked with the local nonprofit in gifting the refurbished laptops to the kids, the company's way of helping bridge the digital divide.

"It means a lot, especially to these kids. These kids don't have parents or families to go home to at night to ask for a laptop for them so many of them will go without. We want to give them the tools and skills necessary to thrive," she said.

Family and Protective Services' John Lennan said the laptops help give the children a sense of normalcy. There are over 400 children who are currently in the foster care system here in South Texas.

"This is an awesome event held for the children in foster care in Nueces County. This means 75 children, currently in the care of the state, are getting free laptops, as we know education is the key foundation to success in life," he said.

The rest of the laptops were given out to folks waiting outside, eager to hand-deliver them to the foster children they work with.

"It reminds these children, they are not forgotten that the community knows them. They may not know them by name or face, but they know their are children out there that need that little bit of help to get ahead," he said.

If residents would like to be part of foster children's success, simply reach out to the non profit on their website.

