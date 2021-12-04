Major fire in rural Atascosa County forces families from their homes

About 50 people were stuck in a crowd at the corner of 476 and Farm Road 3175, and witnesses fear dozens will be displaced by fire on Alaquinez Lane.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — Overnight, worried Atascosa County neighbors held their breaths as they watched aerial video of a massive fire scene north of Poteet. The video, shot by a drone, revealed numerous houses burned to cinders and several more in full bloom off FM 476.

About 50 people were stuck in a crowd at the corner of 476 and Farm Road 3175, as Bexar County sheriff's deputies had assisted in cutting off traffic to the area. Witnesses said a family compound is on fire, three homes have burned, and they believed three more homes are at risk.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday night, numerous Atascosa County fire companies were initially dispatched to structure fires on J and M Lane, but eyewitnesses said the homes were burning on Alaquinez Lane.

Cellphone video shared by eyewitnesses showed flames jumping from at least one small house, and drone footage captured by SkyNewsSA showed multiple homes engulfed in flames.

More than 10 agencies responded including Lytle Fire Department, Bexar County (ESD #5, ESD #2, ESD #10 and ESD #6), JBSA Lackland Air Force Fire Department, Devine Fire Department, Natalia Fire Department, Poteet Fire Department, Jourdanton Fire Department, Pleasanton Fire Department and Bexar County Emergency Management. They brought water and equipment to the rural area to fight a fire that family members said has displaced more than 30 people living on several acres of land.