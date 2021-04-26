Major Milestone: CHRISTUS Spohn has distributed over 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines in the Coastal Bend

Spohn will continue with vaccine administration at their community hubs this week, with events scheduled in Bee, Jim Wells and Kleberg counties.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CHRISTUS Spohn Health System reported they achieved a major milestone in efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines given throughout the Coastal Bend.

CHRISTUS Spohn got its first shipment of the vaccine in December 2020 and immediately began vaccinating front-line healthcare workers.

CHRISTUS Spohn has since given vaccines in the Alice, Kingsville and Beeville communities.

“There is no way that we could achieve this milestone without the tireless and selfless work of our associates. Many of them have worked extended hours and even weekends to ensure that all people who were eligible and willing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine got that shot of hope,” said Dr. Osbert Blow, President and Chief Medical Officer, CHRISTUS Spohn Health System. “With more people now able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, CHRISTUS Spohn remains committed to providing this vital service to our communities.”

More information is available at https://vaccinate.christushealth.org/south-texas.

