Major plans in store for land plot of old CHRISTUS Spohn Memorial Hospital

The hospital district presented the proposed plans at Nueces County Commissioner's Court on Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Hospital District presented plans to county commissioners about what could potentially be built in place of the now demolished CHRISTUS Spohn Memorial Hospital.

The proposed plans would bring an entirely new look to the area.

It start's with expanding what's left there, which is the Hector P. Garcia clinic and adding more to restore health care services to the area.

Nueces County Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney said that even though the hospital is no longer standing -- its legacy will always be there.

"That was a very emotional piece of property in this community for many, many years," he said.

Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital had been closed for years, and as of this month is now at least 95-percent demolished. But the Nueces County Hospital District has plans to completely redo the area.

"At the end of the day, if you're going to demolish and try to rehab something, what better way to do it than expand the medical services on the west side of Corpus Christi," he said.

The hospital district presented the proposed plans at Nueces County Commissioner's Court on Wednesday. It would help renovate part of the current Hector P. Garcia clinic, add a new clinical building with urgent care and a pharmacy, and a Nueces County Hospital District Building for administrative offices.

"They're going to have to look to look where they can cut back on their budget because at the end of the day, I still don't support any kind of tax increases," he said.

Chesney told 3NEWS that the project is all about indignant care, which is the responsibility of the hospital district in Nueces County. That helps provide access to health care services to low-income residents.

"There's a commitment to that part of the county to provide more medical services, especially in the area of indigent care," he said.

Chesney said there was not a vote yet over the budget or potential tax increases. He said the project has the potential to bring needed changes to the area.

"I think it's a great project. It's a great rehab and a great revitalization of that area of town that needs revitalization and might not have any were it not for this project," he said.

