Corpus Christi is about to get more international attention this summer as a couple of significant sailing competitions will be held along the Bayfront.

"It's a great experience," said partner Nicholas Hardy and Charlie Hibben. "The level of competition is extremely high. Being here is an awesome experience and opportunity."

Hardy and Hibben will be representing Team USA in next month's Youth Sailing World Championship. They are from the northeast and are in the Coastal Bend for training.

The competition will include other competitors from over 60 nations who will descend on Corpus Christi.

"There's going to be over 400 sailors with their families, and of course, the perfect place to come and enjoy the bay, enjoy all the different things Corpus Christi has to offer, and stay at our wonderful hotels," Teresa Rodriguez said.

In years past, the event has been held in China, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Portugal. The event will take place July 14-21.

And next week, the Etchells U.S. National Championship will take place. The Etchells World Championship will be held in Corpus Christi in 2019.

